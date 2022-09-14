Taxes on wealth and property must be increased, says Commission on Taxation

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaking at launch of the Report of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare at Dublin City University. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Taxes on wealth and property are low and should be increased to broaden the tax base and protect the tax system from future challenges, the Commission on Taxation has recommended.

The expert group calls for substantial increases on capital gains tax and capital acquisitions tax and on taxes on land and property but stops short of recommending a wealth tax.

In its report, entitled Foundations for the Future, the group says the local property tax should be “increased materially” and that a site value tax should be applied to all land that is not subject to local property tax, replacing the existing system of commercial rates.

The group advises against tax incentives to be used to stimulate housing supply.

The commission advises that, as the yield from taxes on fossil fuels declines, it will be necessary to replace these revenues with new taxes, including road usage charges.

It supports the introduction of congestion charges in the short term.

The independent commission, which was established last year, was asked by the Government to consider how best the taxation and welfare systems can support economic activity and promote increased employment.

The commission’s report, running to more than 500 pages, contains 116 recommendations.

Warning of the risks to the overall tax system, the group says: “Ireland faces major fiscal sustainability challenges. Over time, the overall level of taxation as a share of national income will have to increase.”

It says in the report that a “number of substantial reforms” are required to taxation, including a shift away from taxes on labour and towards taxes on capital, wealth and consumption and strengthening the PRSI system.

“It is necessary to broaden the tax base so as to limit the need for increases in tax rates and to secure the sustainability of the taxation system against future challenges,” the report states.

“This will entail widening the base within taxheads and increasing the yield from taxes which are are least distortionary, promote environmental goals and enhance the overall progressivity of the system.”

To promote equity and sustainability, preferential income tax or universal social charge treatment based on age or personal circumstances should be phased out.

“As far as possible, and with limited exceptions, income tax and PRSI charges should be based on income only and different types of income should be treated equally,” the group says.

Launching the report at Dublin City University, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the report “poses serious questions that we as a society must carefully consider” but acknowledged that some recommendations were “challenging” and “come at a challenging time for many”.

Mr Donohoe said he would discuss the report within Government over the coming weeks and outline an initial response in his Budget speech later this month.

The group calls for a strengthening of the PRSI system and says an over-reliance on corporation tax receipts to narrow the tax base or increase public spending “needs to be curtailed”.

“While personal taxes are highly progressive, the exclusion of large numbers of individuals from the personal tax system is becoming increasingly problematic from a fiscal sustainability and reciprocity perspective, which increases vulnerabilities,” the group says.

Reform should be prioritised in the area of PRSI to broaden the base and enhance the income of the social insurance fund, the commission states.

Value Added Tax should be increased by merging existing special reduced rates and increasing them incrementally over time, it says.

The commission rules out the introduction of a universal basic income.

It states that there is “scope to make significant improvements to the welfare system through the progressive introduction of reforms focused on supporting employment, addressing child poverty and removing cliff-edge effects.”

It is recommended that tax-based policies to support productivity and employment growth in small- and medium-sized enterprises should be targeted and made more accessible to “early-stage, high-risk and research and development-intensive businesses.”

The commission says reforms incentivising savings for retirement are required to ensure tax-relieved savings are “taxed appropriately at the point of drawdown”.

It recommends a more flexible approach to encourage greater retirement savings at younger ages, subject to an appropriate lifetime limit.