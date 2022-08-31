Euro zone inflation hits new record of 9.1% as ECB hawks push rates hike

Food was one of the main drivers of the latest rise in consumer prices. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA

Euro-area inflation accelerated to another all-time high, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to consider a sharp interest-rate hike when it meets next week.

Consumer prices in the 19-nation currency area jumped 9.1 per cent from a year ago in August, beating the 9 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, led by energy and food.

The figures show that Ireland’s inflation, as measured by the Harmonised Consumer Index of Prices, fell back in August to 8.9 per cent from 9.6 per cent in July.

Stripping out those drivers, a gauge of underlying Euro-area inflation inched up to a fresh high of 4.3 per cent, highlighting how price pressures continue to become more broad-based.

The question now is whether the data are enough to nudge the ECB toward the 75 basis-point rate increase that some on its 25-strong Governing Council want debated. It is an increment that’s been deployed twice already by the Federal Reserve, though dovish ECB officials caution against following suit as Europe braces for a recession.

The quickest price gains since the euro was introduced more than two decades ago leave policy makers in Frankfurt seeking a delicate balance: Rates must be raised sufficiently to steer inflation back toward their 2 per cent target, but not so much that it chokes off whatever economic momentum remains amid fears of a Russian energy cutoff this winter.

Tuesday’s numbers may receive extra scrutiny after officials including Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said the ECB should focus more on inflation outcomes than projections as the war in Ukraine complicates forecasting.

But while Russia’s invasion is certainly behind the spike in energy prices, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said Tuesday that strong consumer demand after lockdowns ended has also pushed prices higher. Rising wages and a weak euro represent upside risks, he warned, urging a “swift normalisation of monetary policy. — Bloomberg