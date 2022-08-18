Euro zone inflation hits record level of 8.9%

Euro zone inflation hit a new record high of 8.9 per cent in July, according to the EU’s statistics office, intensifying the pressure on households.

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.1 per cent month-on-month in July for a 8.9 per cent year-on-year increase, the highest since the euro was created in 1999. This was up from 8.6 per cent the previous month and up from 2.2 per cent a year earlier.

The agency also noted the core measure, excluding the most volatile components and key for monetary policy, was also sharply up.

Eurostat said the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate in July came from energy (+4.02 per cent), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+2.08 per cent), services (+1.60 per cent) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.16 per cent).

But even when these most volatile components are excluded, in what the European Central Bank calls core inflation and watches closely in interest rate decisions, prices still were 5.1 per cent year-on-year higher in July.

The rate recorded for Ireland was 9.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous month. Eurostat uses the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) measure of inflation, which is different from the Central Statistics Office’s consumer price index (CPI).

The CSO’s CPI put headline inflation here at 9.1 per cent in July.

The Eurostat figures indicated that the lowest annual rates were recorded in France, Malta (both 6.8 per cent) and Finland (8 per cent). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (23.2 per cent), Latvia (21.3 per cent) and Lithuania (20.9 per cent).

— Additional reporting by Reuters