High inflation has triggered the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years

Headline inflation in the Irish economy remained at a 38-year high of 9.1 per cent last month, deepening the cost-of-living crisis for low and middle-income households.

The rising cost of energy, transport and food were main drivers.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show consumer prices here rose by an average of 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to July – the fastest rate of price growth seen in the Irish economy since 1984. This was same rate of growth recorded in June.