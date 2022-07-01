Electric Ireland to increase price of electricity by 11% and gas by 29%

The ESB-owned utilities supplier Electric Ireland is putting up its prices by 10.9 per cent for electricity and 29.2 per cent for gas from next month. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The ESB-owned utilities supplier Electric Ireland is putting up its prices by 10.9 per cent for electricity and 29.2 per cent for gas from next month.

The company blamed “the situation in eastern Europe” for the increases, which will add €13.71 per month on to the average electricity bill and €25.96 per month on to its customers’ average gas bill.

“We delayed this increase as long as we could, but unfortunately, the situation in eastern Europe and a reduction in the reliability of gas flows has resulted in sustained higher energy costs throughout Europe,” said Suzanne Ward, interim executive director, Electric Ireland.

The company said it offers “flexible payment plans for those who are struggling to pay their energy bills”.

Earlier this year, the wider ESB group reported a record operating profit of €679 million.