Dunnes effectively pulls out of Britain

Irish retailer Dunnes stores has effectively exited the British Market, closing all its Scottish shops over six months and shut its second last shop in England on Saturday, according to the Sunday Independent. Less than three years ago Dunnes had five stores in Scotland and six in northern England. There were reports in Britain in the recent past which said Dunnes was considering expanding in Britain.

Pubs

The Independent also reports that pubs have been warned by the competition watchdog that they cannot group together and make a decision to close on Good Friday. Under competition rules businesses must act independently in making commercial decisions. It has been reported that pubs in a number of towns are to remain closed on the day despite the ban on trading being lifted.

PTSB

Permanent TSB is to come under increasing pressure, according to the Sunday Times, to conduct a review of its strategic options following the planned sale of €3.7 billion of mortgages later this year, questioning its future as a stainable lender, sources have said. Alternative options that would see PTSB retains its independence, possibly by repositioning it as a low-cost digital bank, may be up for discussion.

Resort

Nama is in advanced talks to sell the Amendoeira Golf Resort on Portugal’s Algarve to US fund King Street Capital Management, the Times reports. The resort was owned by Oceanico, an Irish developer which started operation in the region over a decade ago.

Pepsi

The Sunday Business Post reports that a Dublin company has landed a deal with the international snack and beverage giant Pepsi, a contract which will see it supply its labelling machines to the multinational’s operations in Uruaguay. ALS Labelling solutions is now the global drinks manufacturer’s preferred supplier of labelling machines

Radio

Radio Nova, according to the Post, plans to formally invite Today FM to join its legal proceedings against Transport Infrastructure Ireland after Today FM was dropped from the internal Dublin Port Tunnel radio system to make way for Sunshine 106.8. The tunnel can only facilitate seven stations and bases its selection on the highest daily reach of its selected stations in Dublin city and county.