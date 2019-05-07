Dunne in US court, O’Flynn’s Kildare houses, and living abroad in retirement

Lawyers for Sean Dunne and Gayle Killilea told a US court yesterday that Carlow developer transferred millions of euro worth of property to his spouse out of love and to assure her future, not to evade creditors. However, counsel for his bankruptcy trustee told the jury that the transfer was a ruse to protect his wealth post the crash. Christopher Hoffman reports from Connecticut.

Cork property developer Michael O’Flynn has received planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for 251 homes at a €80 million scheme in Celbridge, Co Kildare. But he continues to view the housing market here as being dysfunctional. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

More than 4,000 hotel bedrooms were under construction in the first quarter of this year, a post-crash high, according to data from real estate agency Cushman and Wakefield. Peter Hamilton reports

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery ponders 2fm’s decision to tear up its schedule in the hope of reaching Generation Z.

In personal finance, Fiona Reddan considers the advantages and pitfalls for Irish people who are considering moving abroad for their retirement. It’s not always a case of sun, sea and no tax.

