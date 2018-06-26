Dublin tops city league, legal sector and Brexit, six financial mistakes you can’t afford

Dublin has been ranked the most expensive place for expatriate workers to live across the euro zone - leapfrogging Paris among others. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Fiona also outlines the six financial mistakes you cannot afford to make in your 60s.

The courts in New York rather than those in Dublin or elsewhere in the EU may be the principal beneficiaries of legal services activity leaving London in the wake of Brexit, writes Colm Keena. This is the widely held view within international legal and business circles, according to a document produced by the Bar Council and the Law Society which contains proposals for how the legal services sector should respond to Brexit.

Houses aren’t the only commodity in short supply in the construction sector with Ireland set to experience a shortage of over 2,000 property surveyors over the next four years, reports Peter Hamilton. Despite an increasing number of students enrolling in property and construction courses in recent years, graduate output will be insufficient to meet future demand, a report commissioned by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) suggests.

Resolving the north-south border situation as part of Brexit negotiations is “distracting” from the reality that “west-east” is the most critical Irish trade border, according to customs expert John O’Loughlin. Lorna Siggins reports.

Instagram, used by one billion people, is the sleeping giant of the social media universe. Laura Slattery on its plans for world domination.

Cantillon says that it’s not just us - rent controls aren’t working in Germany either and ponders Paschal Donohoe’s balancing act to retain Ireland’s competitiveness.

Are Buffett and Dimon right about stock market short-termism, wonders Proinsias O’Mahoney.

Me & My Money: Glofox founder Conor O’Loughlin on how he spends it and saves it.

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.