Dublin rents going one way, objections to Stillorgan development, Stobart to invest €14m

It’s official, rents in Dublin are just going one way, and, according to Daft.ie’s latest survey, it doesn’t look like changing anytime soon. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Staying with things residential, Fiona reports on the number of objections to a proposed Cairn development of student accommodation on the site of Blake’s restaurant in Stillorgan.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has yet to approve the appointment of Peter Kearney as chief executive of air travel safety regulator, the Irish Aviation Authority, months after its board offered him the job. Barry O’Halloran reports

Contract airline Stobart Air is spending almost €14 million. writes Barry O’Halloran, on boosting its fleet after winning State-funded deals to fly services between Dublin and Donegal and Kerry.

A development of eight residential properties proposed for Foxrock, Co Dublin, has been refused planning permission on the basis that it would “have a disproportionate and visually obtrusive impact” at the location in question. Peter Hamilton reports.

Peter also tells us that the vacancy rate of offices outside of Dublin remain ‘stubbornly’ high.

Fiona Reddan has a coffee in a cryptocurrency cafe and also wonders whether it is a good time to buy bitcoin and its ilk.

Laura Slattery, in her media column, wonders how it is that regular TV is regulated within an inch of its like when it comes to content for children but the social media giants face no such oversight.

Cantillon ponders the difficulty of outsourcing a public service to the private sector and also wonders what’s in store for the Irish Aviation Authority.

“I left work in 1989 to have children. What pension can I expect?” Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions.

Prionsias O’Mahony says that Donald Trump may yet regret cheerleading for the Dow Jones.