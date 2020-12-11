Dublin Airport’s 23.5m missing passengers, Norwegian’s creditors, and Cliff Taylor on Brexit

Some 23.5 million fewer people travelled through Dublin Airport in the first 11 months of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to new figures from airports operator DAA. Barry O’Halloran has the story on that, reporting too on DAA plans to restore full pay to its staff by the end of March.

Also in aviation, Barry has details of claims of close to €170 million filed by creditors in Scandinavia against Norwegian Air Shuttle, which has court protection in the Republic and in its home country.

Aviva Insurance Ireland has confirmed the departure of its former chief executive, John Quinlan, who went on leave from the general insurer more than a year ago, writes Joe Brennan. Mr Quinlan launched legal proceedings against his employer in July, but court filings show that he has dropped the case.

Dominic Coyle brings news of 240 new jobs planned for Dunboyne, Co Meath as part of the investment strategy of pharmaceutical giant MSD. The group plans to build a research centre next to a biologic medicines plant acquired this year.

Mark Paul today takes a look at “Eir’s Orwellian levels of approach to service”, which has generated much customer anger in recent months. He says the issue is old news at the company and wonders about the role of the telecoms regulator, Comreg. If Comreg is toothless, he argues, then government is its dentist.

With Brexit talks apparently due to reach their end this weekend, Cliff Taylor in a long read considers what exactly is at stake for the Irish economy, jobs and businesses? Unsurprisingly, the answer is far from straightforward.

John FitzGerald also has the economy on his mind, noting how complicated it is to work out how exactly it has been performing over the last decade. For those charged with managing it, he suggests it has been “rather like driving a car where you know that you are moving forward or in reverse but have no idea of the speed”.

As working from home continues to be in place for so many of us, Olive Keogh examines the idea of employee engagement, which may have been on the wane as 2020 has progressed. She identifies early warning signs that engagement might be flagging, such as work goals not being met or people not answering their phone.

This week’s Wild Goose is Kildare native Caoimhe Forde, who has successfully carved out a career in lecturing Irish in New York City. “I’ve taught a mixed bag from a chief rabbi to students with Latino backgrounds and no association with Ireland. I’m always amazed by how many people want to learn Irish and Irish history,” she tells Barbara McCarthy.

