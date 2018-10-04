Double digits at Drury, debt in retirement and on being human

Leading Irish public relations agency Drury Porter Novelli recorded a double digit increases in its turnover last year although its profit declined as it invested in staffing and systems. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Ireland remains among the EU member states most efficient at applying for, absorbing and using EU funds, the annual report of the union’s Court of Auditors reveals, reports Patrick Smyth from Brussels

More than half of Ireland’s working adults expect to carry some debt with them into retirement. and two in five anticipate that they will still be paying off their mortgage or paying rent after they become pensioners, writes Dominic Coyle.

The Republic continues to have one of the lowest rates for start-ups in Europe, and the situation will not improve unless the Government takes concrete steps to increase investment supports, Technology Ireland has said. Charlie Taylor reports.

Ciara O’Brien puts the big four mobile phones through their paces : iPhone Xs Max, Sony Xperia XZ2, Galaxy S9+ and Huawei P20 Pro. See which one comes out on top. Ciara also has a look at the Apple Watch, which clocks in at €439.

Charlie Taylor meets Google’s departing online ads chief and hears about the challenges facing the digital giant.

Chris Horn on being, and remaining, human as the opportunities to enhance our bodies become reality.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington says Facebook deserves whatever’s coming for its latest data breach.

We are right up against it now, so catch up here with all the latest Budget 2019 news, analysis and comment, while in the latest Inside Business podcast we discuss, yes, you guessed it, the upcoming budget and also Ryanair’s profit warning.

Stay up to date with all our business news : sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.