Donohoe defends his budget; crowdfunding failure; and Digicel’s challenge

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe came out swinging at a meeting of the Dáil’s Budget Oversight Committee, refusing to apologise for spending windfall corporation tax revenues on major infrastructural projects. Eoin Burke-Kennedy was listening.

Small investors on two crowdfunding platforms have been left high and dry after a Kerry golf tours business closed. Jack Horgan-Jones reports that around €200,000 has yet to be repaid.

Digicel’s new bonds are trading at a substantial discount after the Denis O’Brien telecoms group finally completed a restructuring of up to $3 billion in debt, writes Joe Brennan, as ratings agencies are still concerned.

Flipdish, a Dublin rival to Just Eat and Deliveroo is planning a major expansion this year on the back of its promise to allow restaurants keep control of their customers. Mark Paul has the details

As you settle down to watch TV tonight, have you ever considered whether your TV is watching you? If it’s a smart TV, it probably is, and that’s the only reason they are so cheap to buy, writes Karlin Lillington.

And, in technology, Ciara O’Brien looks at the new frontiers being explored by Ireland’s computer games developers.

Looking at a marathon challenge in 2019? Two Irish researchers have developed an app that provides real-time coaching for runners. Olive Keogh has the details

