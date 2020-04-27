Digicel case thrown out, warehouse warning and the etiquette of Zooming

Denis O’Brien’s Caribbean telco, Digicel, has succeeded in having a $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion) Haiti-linked political corruption case against it thrown out by a US court. Mark Paul has the details.

The full impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on business and consumer confidence is laid bare in a measure of economic sentiment that Bank of Ireland says has turned “grim in the extreme”. Mark Paul reports.

One of the country’s top property agencies has warned that the pause in building activity due to Covid-19 will lead to a shortage of warehouses, writes Mark Paul, just as demand cranks up to cope with an expected structural shift towards online shopping.

Before Covid-19 felled the economy, workers were increasingly likely to favour increased benefits packages over pay rises, according to research from consultancy Willis Towers Watson. Mark Paul reports.

Depressing as it sounds, Chris Johns tells us that we will have to ban all tomorrow’s parties to save the economy.

As we are all video conferencers now, Pilita Clark outlines the etiquette of Zooming.

Joe Gill argues that it is imperative that Ireland’s global aviation links be restored as quickly as possible.

In our current Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock talks to An Post CEO David McRedmond about how the organisation is adapting to serve the public during the Covid-19 outbreak.

