Denis O’Brien on the office bubble; GAA club opposes Clontarf development and Cosgrave seeks judicial review

Our man in Davos, Joe Brennan meets Denis O’Brien and hears his warning about the office-market bubble in Dublin, that there is “absolutely no chance” he will invest in bitcoin and that Brexit is “Dunkirk without ships”. Our Davos diarist wonders what Davos will make of Trump and more importantly, what Trump will make of Davos.

Cosgrave Property Group is limbering up for court action to overturn planners’ refusal to sanction the first phase of a massive housing scheme near Bray, one of the largest proposed residential developments south of the capital.

A leading GAA club has added its voice to the opposition to proposals to build more than 500 new homes in the Dublin suburb of Raheny. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Barry also reports that Bank of Ireland plans to put its subsidiary New Ireland’s central Dublin headquarters up for sale in coming weeks with a price tag thought to be in the region of €30 million.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column , warns us that the US’ penchant for surveillance could be the deal-breaker for Privacy Shield.

There are now some small signs, writes Neil Briscoe, that major car makers and technology leaders, if not quite backing away from an autonomous future for cars, are at least casting some doubt in its direction.

Cantillon wonders where Gerry Mallon’s departure leaves Ulster Bank and marvels at the love-in between Leo Varadkar and the tech giants.

“In Ireland I am a really big fish in a really little pond.” Fiona Alston meets the start-ups settling here.

The decision on whether the US will apply tariffs to Bombardier aircraft, which would have major implications for its Northern Ireland workforce, has been delayed until Friday, reports Francess McDonnell.

