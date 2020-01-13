Decade ends with lowest bad loan levels since 2010

The last decade ended with the lowest level of non-performing loans (NPLs) on European bank balance sheets since 2010, according to new figures published on Monday.

European NPL volumes fell to €635 billion for the first half of 2019, down from €706 billion in 2010 and a peak of €1.2 trillion in 2014, according to Debtwire.

Its data shows that the banks which still have the highest NPL volume are France’s BNP Paribas, and Italy’s UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.

European non-core and non-performing loans disposals reached €102.4 billion in 2019, half th record €208.1 billion recorded a year earlier.

Debtwire’s report notes that the Irish market capped off a steady year with non-performing loan sales from all of the largest banks in the last four months.

AIB’s €3.2 billion sale of its Project Beech portfolio to Cerberus in March was the biggest deal of the year locally. The portfolio, which had a carrying value of €1 billion on AIB’s books at the time of the sale, was made up of loans against 5,000 assets, mainly investment properties, but also 220 owner-occupier loans that were cross-secured to wider commercial debt included in the sale.

According to the figures, two thirds of the €9 billion portfolio sales concluded in the Republic last year were residential.