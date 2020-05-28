DCU team crowned Enactus Ireland winner

A team from Dublin City University has won the 2020 Enactus Ireland competition, which brings together students, business leaders, academics and alumni to celebrate social enterprise.

One of the winning team’s projects – Dyslex.ie – aims to assist in improving the reading skills of the dyslexic community through online software. The tool helps to reduce the number of mistakes made while reading and aims to make online content more accessible.

The team, comprised of Thomas Bird, Rachael Arthure, Ciaran Kelly, Larry O’Mahony and Sean Jacob, also worked on a project aimed at helping young people to improve public speaking skills.

Virtual event

The winning team was crowned at a virtual event on Thursday evening.

The annual social enterprise competition, supported by Bank of Ireland, this year saw colleges from nine institutions compete for the title.

Enactus DCU will go forward to represent Ireland at the Enactus World Cup this coming September.

“DCU’s project was the standout this year, based on its innovative use of technology to ultimately improve the experience of reading for those with dyslexia,” said Enactus judge and chairman of the competition, Terence O’Rourke.