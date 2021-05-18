DCC picks ex-banker as chairman as profits top estimates

DCC said on Tuesday that it has picked British former investment banker Mark Breuer as its next chairman as the Dublin-based fuel-distribution-healthcare conglomerate reported better-than-expected earnings and hiked its annual dividend by 10 per cent.

Mr Breuer, who joined the board in 2018 after more than 30 years in investment banking, most recently with JP Morgan, will replace current chairman, former Glanbia managing director John Moloney, after DCC’s annual general meeting in July.

The FTSE-100 company said that its adjusted operating profit rose by 7.3 per cent to £530.2 million (€605 million) in its financial year to the end of March to come in ahead of market expectations.

The group’s liquefied petroleum gas (LBG) division, its biggest unit, delivered a 1.3 per cent increase in operating profit to £231.3 million, with weak trading in the first half of its financial year as a result of Covid-19 followed by a recovery as it benefitted from acquisitions in the US market and gradual easing of pandemic restrictions.

DCC Retail & Oil delivered 3.3 per cent profit growth to £144.8 million, while DCC Healthcare saw its earnings jump 35 per cent to £81.7 million and DCC Technology advanced 11 per cent to $72.4 million.

The group, led by chief executive Donal Murphy, plans to pay out a 107.85p final dividend, bringing its dividend for the full year to 159.8p, marking a 10 per cent increase on the previous financial year.

DCC committed approximately £375 million to acquisitions in the period, including further bolt-on acquisitions announced on Tuesday of £55 million. Each division was acquisitive during the year, including the significant expansion of DCC LPG’s business in the US with the acquisition of UPG and the initial entry by DCC Healthcare into the German and Swiss primary care markets through the acquisition of Woerner.

Turning to outlook, DCC said: “Although the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic continues, DCC expects that the year ending 31 March 2022 will be another year of profit growth and development.”