Davy’s upbeat forecasts, cool reception for EU digital tax, and more INM revelations

Ireland’s GDP will grow by 5.7 per cent this year (a higher rate than previously expected), consumer spending will accelerate, and new mortgage lending will increase sharply, according to upbeat forecasts from Davy stockbrokers. Peter Hamilton reports.

European Commission proposals to tax digital multinationals’ profits received a cool reception from EU finance minister at an informal Ecofin meeting in Sofia on Saturday. Our Europe Editor Patrick Smyth was there.

There were yet more revelations on the data breach at Independent News & Media over the weekend. Colm Keena reports on the latest affidavits filed recently with the High Court.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says its hard to explain why growth in the euro zone and the UK has come to a halt. The only certainty is that there will be another recession and the Government should start war gaming for it now.

If you would like to receive the Business Today email every morning, sign up here.