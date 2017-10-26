Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro collect award

Dan and Linda Kiely, founders of Cork-based business process outsourcing firm Voxpro, receive their award as the August winners of The Irish Times Business Person of the Month Award, in association with KPMG. A specially commissioned framed sketch was given to the couple yesterday by KPMG managing partner Shaun Murphy and Ciarán Hancock, business editor of The Irish Times. The Kielys received the award for selling the company they established more than two decades ago to Telus International.