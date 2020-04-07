DAA bonuses, Nama’s deadline for Ringsend, and EU solidarity fighting Covid-19

DAA paid staff last week at Dublin and Cork airports a profit share and other bonuses due for 2019, the State-owned company has confirmed. Barry of Halloran has the details.

Nama has set April 20th as the deadline for final bids for the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend. Barry O’Halloran assesses if any bids are likely to come forward in light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Medtronic’s Galway plant is set to ramp up the production of ventilators to 1,000 a week by June, as the global fight against Covid-19 intensifies. Simon Carswell reports.

The Covid-19 crisis shows drastic economic policy changes can happen, says high profile French author and economist Thomas Piketty, who has written a second book on global politics and wealth inequality.

Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, says EU member states need to work together and create a common plan to counter the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on their economies.

In personal finance, Joanne Hunt examines the emergency legislation governing the residential rental sector and what it means for tenants and landlords.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery looks at the outlook for cinemas once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. It’s probably best described as a horror show.

In Me & My Money this week, Padraig McGillicuddy, general manager and proprietor of Ballygarry House Hotel in Kerry says haggling over prices can cost you more in the long run.

