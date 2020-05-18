CSO survey reveals the havoc wreaked on Irish businesses by Covid-19

Almost a quarter of businesses have been forced to cease trading due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while many of those who kept some element of their business going cut staff and relied and Government support.

The Central Statistics Office published the second wave of its Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey on Monday.

The online survey was sent to a sample of 3,000 businesses and the information was collected between May 5th and May 12th. The response rate to the survey was 24.5 per cent.

Nearly one in four (23.9 per cent) enterprises had ceased trading either temporarily or permanently. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) closed temporarily while 0.9 per cent closed permanently.

More than three quarters (76 per cent) were continuing to trade in some capacity.

Amongst enterprises who responded to both waves of the survey, one in six of those who had ceased trading temporarily by April 1919 indicated they had recommenced trading by May 3rd.

Two of every three (66.7 per cent) businesses in the construction sector had ceased trading either temporarily or permanently.

Over one in five services enterprises had also ceased trading, either temporarily or permanently, over the same period.

There were large differences within the services sector where 69.1 per cent of enterprises in accommodation and food services ceased trading, either temporarily or permanently.

This compared to just 8.7 per cent of enterprises in information and communications that closed their doors.

In contrast, the industrial sector had the lowest proportion of enterprises that ceased trading, either temporarily or permanently, at 14.5 per cent.

Seven in ten enterprises had lower turnover due to Covid-19 in the two-week period following April 20th.

All companies that responded in the accommodation and food sector and 90 per cent of those in the construction sector replied that their turnover was lower than normal.

Exports decreased for 53.8 per cent of enterprises while imports decreased for half.

Nearly one in four enterprises indicated they had either paused or cancelled planned recruitment as a result of Covod-19.

A third of respondents (33.1 per cent) let staff go temporarily, while 5.9 per cent let staff go permanently.

Decreased working hours were reported by 36.7 per cent of enterprises, while just 5.2 per cent of respondents had increased staff working hours.

Over half (53.2 per cent) of enterprises had implemented working arrangements to facilitate social distancing in the workplace at some point during the Covid-19 crisis. This rose to 77.4 per cent of enterprises in the manufacturing sector.

Almost one-quarter (24.6 per cent) of responding enterprises had reduced their business operating hours.

Almost 70 per cent of enterprises implemented remote working in some capacity. For Large enterprises this figure rose to 93.8 per cent.

A little less than a third (30.5 per cent) of enterprises had the majority of their workforce working remotely. This figure increased to 38 per cent for large enterprises.

Over two-thirds (68.1 per cent) of enterprises indicated no change in their ability to access finance.

Almost half of enterprises expressed confidence in having financial resources to continue operating for longer than six months. This was 65.1 per cent for large enterprises and 45.6 per cent for SMEs.

Just over half (51.4 per cent) of enterprises said they have availed of Government support during the crisis. This was slightly higher for SMEs (53.2 per cent) compared to large enterprises (43.4 per cent).