Crowley sues INM, Slack fatigue and the banks are in the right

Former Independent News & Media chief executive Vincent Crowley has become the latest individual to take legal proceedings against the media company over alleged data hacking. Simon Carswell reports.

Irish fintech Assure Hedge has agreed a £9 million (¤9.9 million) margin finance facility with tech entrepreneur Pearse Mee’s Jersey-based Carrig Glen Investments (CGI). Charlie Taylor reports

Pilita Clark tells us that the chief reason she will always find it hard to love Slack is that it can be such a monumental distraction.

Pharmapod, an Irish software company that has developed a cloud-based platform to reduce medication errors for patients, is near to closing a ¤3.5 million funding round and has appointed a new managing director, writes Charlie Taylor.

Askaboutmoney.com founder Brendan Burgess argues that the banks are in the right to charge interest on mortgages which are on a Covid-19-induced break.

In our latest Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock is joined by Joe Brennan and Cliff Taylor to discuss the Apple tax case.

