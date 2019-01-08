Credit union loans, Irish companies to build 2,000 homes, and US stocks rally

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is set to press ahead with plans to allow credit unions to hike up the cost of the loans they offer their customers, in spite of opposition from some Government ministers. Fiach Kelly and Fiona Reddan have the details

Listed builders here will offer about 2,000 new homes for sale or rent this year, some 9 per cent of the total 22,000 dwellings that are expected to be completed in the Republic over the coming 12 months, according to research by Barry O’Halloran.

US stocks rallied on Monday as a new round of trade talks between China and the United States got under way in Beijing. Our Washington correspondent Suzanne Lynch reports

In our column today, Ciara O’Brien examines the surprise partnership announced by Apple and Samsung on Monday and takes a peek at what weird and wonderful things we can expect to hear about from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

