Cork Chamber to raise funds for local initiatives to mark anniversary
Chamber announces funding drive to raise funds for Social Innovation Fund Ireland
Social Innovation Fund Ireland business development manager Pádraic Vallely and Cork Chamber of Commerce director of international relations Katherine Fitzgerald at the launch of the chamber’s 1819 fund.
Cork Chamber has announced a six-month community funding drive to raise €200,000 for local initiatives to mark its 200th anniversary.
The chamber is looking to raise €100,000 for Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI), an organisation that draws matched donations from the Department of Rural and Community Development.
New and established not-for-profit or social enterprises across Cork may apply for funding of projects that are considered innovative and address a critical social issue.
“We are encouraging businesses of all sizes, as well as individuals, to take ownership of this partnership and contribute to the fund, thereby making a personal investment in initiatives that will build community resilience and ensure longevity for the future, making Cork a better place to live and work as we start our next 200-year journey,” said Chamber president Bill O’Connell.
To date SIFI has backed over 80 social innovations around Ireland with more than €14 million in philanthropic funding.