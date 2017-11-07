Cork-based WiseTek merges US operations with DataKillers

WiseTek, a Cork-based company that specialises in the recycling and repurposing of used hardware, is to merge its US operations with the parent company of US destruction services firm DataKillers.

The company said financial terms of the deal with Computer Discounters were not being disclosed, but the expanded group revenues will be over €30 million for this financial year.

WiseTek anticipates growth in revenue to more than €50 million within the next two years.

The combined operations of DataKillers with WiseTek will provide their multinational customers with a “standardised global delivery of IT asset disposals and data destruction services”, WiseTek said.

The new company will now become one of the largest suppliers of refurbished IT equipment in the world.

DataKillers is headquartered outside Washington DC, strategically located in close proximity to address both the US Federal Government market and the USA’s largest data centre hub in Virginia.

Datakillers and WiseTek now operate the largest fleet of mobile data destruction trucks across the USA, providing US customers with national coverage for on-site data destruction and IT removal services.

WiseTek chief executive Sean Sheehan said it was a “key strategic move” for the companies that would support its combined customers’ requirements.

“Together, both organisations have major multi-national customers including major IT manufacturers, data centre cloud services providers, financial institutions, pharmaceuticals and government agencies,” he said.

“These organisations consistently require centralised management control of IT asset disposal operations to ensure all data is secured in retired IT equipment before leaving their premises.

“WiseTek’s substantial investments in developing innovative customer operational systems that delivers extended operational control and evidential reporting, will immediately be rolled out within DataKillers.”

Mr Sheehan added the merger with DataKillers would expand WiseTek’s services expertise from primarily managing data centre class products to incorporating end user IT equipment including PC’s, laptops, and mobile devices.

Computer Discounters chief executive Chris Scott said the “close partnership” would deliver “controlled data destruction services globally, to our combined multi-national customers”.

“Our joining together is already proven to be a welcome development by these combined clients to deliver the global services they require from a single source,” he said.

“DataKillers’ extensive coverage in the USA combined with WiseTek’s strength in Europe and Asian markets - plus, their customer management control systems - provide considerable market synergies.”