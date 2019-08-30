Woodie’s helps drive 5.8% profit increase at Grafton Group

Irish builders’ merchanting and DIY company Grafton Group recorded a 5.8 per cent increase in adjusted profit during the first half of the year, its interim report shows.

The company, which owns the Woodie’s DIY retail chain, said its adjusted operating profit for the six months ended June 30th 2019 was £97.7 million, which was up from £92.4 million the year before.

The increase was “due mainly” to growth in the like-for-like merchanting businesses in the UK, the Republic, and the Netherlands, as well as in the retailing business in Ireland. There was also contribution from acquisitions in the UK and the Netherlands.

Operating profit before property profit increased by 5.7 per cent to £93 million during the six months, which was up from £88 million the year before.

Grafton, which has operations in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands, trades in the Republic under the Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley and Panelling Centre merchanting brands. Group revenue increased by 2.5 per cent to £1.44 billion, up from £1.4 billion.

Acquisitions and new branches contributed revenue of £21.3 million helping to offset a revenue decline of £24.9 million from the disposal of two small non-core UK businesses in 2018 and branch consolidations.

Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark said the company was pleased with its the progress in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

“We made good strategic and operational progress in the first half of 2019 which supports the ongoing improvement in the underlying quality of our business,” he said.

“Despite the uncertainty in the UK, the group continues to benefit from the strength of Selco’s market position and our higher returning, growth businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands.”

The merchanting and retailing businesses were particularly key contributors to growth with operating profit advancing by 11.7 per cent in constant currency, the group said.

Woodie’s, the market leader in the DIY, home and garden market in Ireland, “benefitted from favourable trading conditions and a good response from its customers to the continued development of the Woodie’s offering”.

The business reported double digit growth in operating profit and the operating profit margin increased by 60 basis points to 8.1 per cent.

The increase in housing transactions and the housing stock in recent years also contributed to growth at Woodies, where increased product availability and improved website navigation and functionality facilitated growth in online revenue by 47 per cent.

Two stores were upgraded in the half year taking the number upgraded to date to 29, out of a total estate of 35 stores. The upgraded stores represent 88 per cent of overall revenue.

Good growth was also reported by the Netherlands merchanting business while the outcome in the UK merchanting and manufacturing businesses was “satisfactory in a softer market”.

On Brexit, the company said the “central scenario” for its forecasts is that there is a “sensibly negotiated” Brexit agreed between the UK and the EU.

“We expect to experience continued market uncertainty until a clear resolution is agreed,” it said.

“We will continue to manage stock levels as a principal tool to mitigate the potential risk of disruption. In the event of a hard Brexit we would expect the UK and Irish macroeconomic environment to weaken in the short term compared to our central scenario.”

In terms of outlook, Grafton said the signs in the Irish economy “remain positive”. Some moderation in the pace of growth in consumer spending “is expected” following the strong performance of recent years.

The company has increased its interim dividend by 8.3 per cent to 6.5p from 6p.