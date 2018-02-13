‘Visually obtrusive’ development denied planning permission in Foxrock

A development of eight residential properties proposed for Foxrock, Co Dublin, has been refused planning permission on the basis that it would “have a disproportionate and visually obtrusive impact” at the location in question.

An Bord Pleanála refused permission for eight, three-storey semi-detached properties, all with five bedrooms, off Golf Lane, in Foxrock. The 0.37 hectare site is located near Torquay Road, one of the suburb’s prime roads.

Housebuilder Victoria Homes lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála in May 2017 for a site zoned under the objective of protecting or improving residential amenity. The existing dwelling, Carrigmore, was proposed for demolition to make way for the eight new 217sq m properties.

The planning authority, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council, refused permission for two principal reasons including the concern that property prices in the area would suffer if the development were to go ahead. It said the removal of a significant number of trees, at a location where it is an objective to preserve trees and woodlands, “represents an extremely poor design response at this sensitive and prominent location”.

‘Visually overbearing’

Additionally, the proposed development “by reason of its height, design and proximity to boundaries would appear visually overbearing and incongruous when viewed from adjoining residential properties and from the public realm.

“The proposed development would therefore seriously detract from the visual and residential amenities and would depreciate the value of property in the vicinity and would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Victoria Homes has a raft of developments across Dublin including the prominent Greygates development in Mount Merrion, located on the N11 road.

A number of Torquay Road residents lodged observations to the development citing fears over potential congestion issues, pressure on the area’s drainage system and the loss of mature trees. In total, 39 submissions were received by the local authority raising concerns surrounding the visual impact and the impact on amenities for residents.

The site on which Carrigmore is situated was put up for sale in 2016 by Sherry Fitzgerald for €4.75 million. At the time the 1.84-acre (0.74 hectares) grounds included two houses: one of them, Mandeville, is a protected structure, and the other, Carrigmore, is the one proposed for demolition.

The property price register records the sale of Mandeville in May 2016 for €1.85 million.