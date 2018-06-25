US Justice Dept to require CRH to shed quarry as part of acquisition

The US Justice Department said on Friday it will require Irish construction company CRH and its US subsidiary to divest Rocky Gap Quarry as a condition of its planned acquisition of privately held Pounding Mill Quarry Corp.

The divestiture of the Virginia quarry is intended to preserve local competitionin the supply of aggregate and asphalt concrete, the department said in a statement.

“As a result of the proposed acquisition, CRH would have owned nearly all of the aggregate quarries that supply southern West Virginia,” said assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim, of the antitrust division.

CRH, through its CRH Americas Materials unit, is North America’s biggest maker of concrete products and second-largest supplier of aggregate materials for construction.

Pounding Mill is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. It owns and operates four quarries — three in Virginia and one in West Virginia — from which it supplies aggregate. In 2015, Pounding Mill had sales of about $44 million. –Additional reporting Reuters