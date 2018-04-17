UK construction materials group Breedon to buy Lagan for £455m

Construction materials group Breedon is to acquire Belfast-based Lagan in a £455 million (€527 millon) cash deal.

The deal will extend Breedon’s geographic footprint in the UK and Ireland, with what the company said would be immediate critical mass in Ireland.

The purchase will see Breedon enter the Irish construction market, with further opportunities to expand in the aggregates business and through the asphalt and ready-mixed concrete operations.

The deal is on a cash and debt free basis, payable on completion. It will be financed by a new £150 million term loan, a new £350 million revolving credit facility that replaces Breedon’s existing £300 million revolving facility and a £170 million equity placing of 222,222,222 ordinary shares at 76.5 pence per share. Of this, more than 65 million shares are classed as clawback placing shares, and are subject to a right of recall.

Breedon’s chief executive Pat Ward said Lagan was a “unique opportunity” to enter a growing market with immediate scale and excellent opportunities for expansion.

“It significantly strengthens our cement offer, adds to our mineral and downstream resources, brings us a bitumen import/export business and adds real weight to our contract surfacing operations,” he said.

“From a strategic perspective, it provides us with a stronger platform from which to pursue further organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions.”

Lagan supplies construction materials and contract surfacing in Ireland and the UK. It has a cement plant in Kinnegad, nine active quarries, 13 asphalt plants and nine ready-mixed concrete plants. In 2017, the firm generated revenues of £249 million and earnings of £46 million

By the third year following the deal’s completion, Breedon expects to save around £5 million in costs.

“Over the last eight years we have pursued a successful buy-and-build strategy which has established Breedon as the largest independent construction materials business in the UK and the acquisition of Lagan is another strategic step for us,” said Breedon’s chairman Peter Tom. “We believe it has the potential to add significantly to the group’s performance and prospects and we are looking forward to working with our new colleagues to deliver further value for our investors.”