Two-bed Donnybrook social housing units priced at €762,916 each

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a 12-storey apartment block scheme planned for Donnybrook in Dublin 4, despite opposition from local residents and members of Dublin City Council.

The plan by the Donnybrook Partnership comprises 148 apartments at Eglinton Rd, Donnybrook. The luxury scheme is to include 18 apartments that have a price tag of €1 million each.

The Donnybrook Partnership is also planning to sell 14 apartments to Dublin City Council for social housing at an indicative cost of €9.18 million.

The developers have put an indicative price tag of €762,916 on each of the nine two-bedroom apartments it proposes to provide for social housing and €469,177 on each of the five one-bedroom apartments it is proposing to sell to the council.

The plan is made up of 72 one-bedroom apartments, 57 two-bedroom apartments, 10 three-bedroom units and nine two-bed duplex units.

The proposal is for the junction of Eglinton Road and Donnybrook Road and involves the demolition of existing structures on site that include six two-storey dwellings at 1,3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 Eglinton Road.

The applicants admitted that the apartment block height is three times the permitted level allowed by Dublin City Council.

However, consultants for the Donnybrook Partnership, John Spain & Associates, stated that the 48-metre high apartment block should be allowed as the proposal seeks to make the most of its proximity to a public transport corridor in order to promote increased densities and population growth.

In an objection, the Eglinton Residents’ Association said the proposed apartment block “will damage our community beyond repair”.

Chairman of the residents’ association, Robin Mandal has hit out at the density of the development.

‘Slums of Dublin’

Mr Mandal said the excessive density of the proposal “would bring overcrowding to our area at a scale five times worse than the slums of Dublin in the 1900s”.

Members of Dublin City Council for the South Eastern Area were unanimous in their position against the plan after finding that the height and density of the plan was excessive.

The Department of Culture and Heritage described the development to the appeals board as ‘monolithic’ and said it would negatively affect Donnybrook Church and the historic village.

Planners for the city council however recommended a grant of permission.

The An Bord Pleanála inspector in the case, Rachel Gleave O’Connor, found that the site can support the density of the development pointing out that there is a clear national planning policy basis to facilitate increased height and density sustainable locations.

Ms Gleave O’Connor stated that the increased height and density of the develops is desirable taking into account its central location and proximity to high frequency transport services.

Ms Gleave O’Connor also found that the height, bulk and massing of the proposal is acceptable.