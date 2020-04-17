Traffic concerns over plan for 105-unit apartment complex in Dalkey

The former chairman of Independent News and Media, Leslie Buckley, says he has huge traffic concerns relating to plans for a 105-unit apartment complex planned for Dalkey in Dublin.

Winterbrook Homes (Dalkey) Ltd lodged “fast track” plans with Bórd Pleanála earlier this year for the two- to four-storey over-basement apartment complex at Charleville, Harbour Road, Dalkey.

Planning consultants for Winterbook say there is already approval for 49 units on the site, and that the increase in density is appropriate given the context of a site in a built-up area of Dublin with excellent transport connections and ministerial guidelines calling for increased density on in-fill urban sites.

Planning documentation lodged with the application say the proposed design “will create a high quality, attractive and sustainable neighbourhood”.

However, the application has provoked strong local opposition, with Dalkey Community Council lodging a comprehensive objection against the plan.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council planners have also outlined their opposition to the plan, and have recommended to Bórd Pleanála that it refuse planning on a number of grounds.

In his submission Mr Buckley says: “I have huge concerns regarding the volume and density of traffic which will evolve once the apartments are functioning. Harbour Road simply cannot accommodate the current traffic levels, not to mind any additional volumes.”

He stressed that while he was not objecting to the development itself, as a local resident “I am raising a major concern regarding the increased pressure it will put on the already saturated and compromised infrastructure serving the community and residents of Harbour Road”.

The long-time business associate of billionaire Denis O’Brien says Harbour Road is already at capacity accommodating parents who drop off their children to the three schools on the road.

Architecture

Dalkey Community Council says the proposed density and scale of the development “is too high in relation to the surrounding architecture, and will dominate the area”.

Its chairman, Susan McDonnell, says the proposed development “is too high and will adversely dominate the surrounding buildings with a loss of amenities”. She also claims the “scale of the development of 105 units is out of proportion to any other development in the area on a relatively small site”.

She echoes Mr Buckley’s concerns over traffic which could be generated by the planned development.

A decision is due on the planning application next month.