Strong year for Cairn Homes sees profit rise 28% in 2019

Profits at house builder Cairn Homes rose 28 per cent last year to €68 millio, the latest figures show.

Dublin-listed Cairn said on Tuesday that revenues advanced 29 per cent to €435.3 million last year from €337 million in 2018.

Operating profit grew 28 per cent to €68 million in 2019 from €53.2 million the previous year.

Cairn is building homes aimed mainly at first-time buyers on 16 sites around the Republic where it says it will complete around 6,750 new dwellings.

Earnings per share rose more than 60 per cent to 6.5 cent. Cairn plans to pay shareholders a final dividend of 2.75 cent a-share, bringing the total payout to 5.2 cent for 2019.

Cairn said that this year’s spring selling season had started positively. The company expects to sell between 1,250 and 1,300 new properties this year.

Chief executive, Michael Stanley described 2019 as very strong year. “This momentum has carried through to 2020,” he added.