Strong performance for Sisk as Irish business grows

Sisk said its business in Ireland, the UK and Europe performed strongly in 2018, as the company reported higher profit and turnover.

Sicon Limited, the holding company for Sisk’s construction and construction related activities in Ireland, the UK and international markets, said turnover rose 24 per cent to just under €1.2 billion, with Ireland accounting for €748.8 million. Pretax profit was up 6 per cent to €28.3 million.

Among the company’s recently completed projects in Ireland are the Capital Dock Development, part of the redevelopment of the Curragh Racecourse in Kildare, and social housing projects in Dublin. The company also worked on Center Parcs’ first resort in Ireland.

The figures include the wholly owned subsidiaries Korine Property Partners and Origo Distribution.

“It is gratifying to report another year’s strong financial and operational performance for Sisk,” said chief executive Stephen Bowcott. “The Irish business is well positioned for 2019 and we have a number of major projects currently underway.”

Among the future projects for Sisk is social housing, with the Sisk Living division awarded the Social Housing Bundle 1 PPP project as a member of a consortium with Macquarie, Oaklee and Choice Housing. Almost 600 units are expected to be delivered under that project.

In the UK, Sisk is working on the tallest residential tower in Birmingham for Moda, and in Europe the company is expanding its business in sectors such as data centres and life sciences.