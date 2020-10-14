State’s tallest building gets planning green light

Planners have given New York-based Tower Holdings the green light for a €140 million, 34-storey hotel and commercial complex that will be the Republic’s tallest building.

Tower Holdings is part of the New York construction empire built by Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry-born Kevin O’Sullivan, who emigrated the US in the 1980s.

Cork Corporation on Wednesday gave the company permission to build a 34-storey hotel, shops, tourist attraction and a micro-distillery on Custom House Quay in the city.

The 34-storey tower will be the tallest building in the Republic, surpassing Capital Dock in Dublin, a 22-storey structure completed last year.

The plans include proposals to rebuild bonded warehouses on the site as a maritime museum and shopping area, along with a distillery at the property’s eastern end.

Tower Holdings welcomed the news. A statement added that it would have to “fully examine all the planning conditions and certain points of detail to establish their effect on the scheme”.

Criticism

Submissions criticising the plans last May argued that the proposal should be considered in light of the likely impact of Covid-19 on demand for hotel rooms in the city.

Tower is also working building a €20 million office at Parnell Place Bus Station in Cork, which is close to the Custom House Quay site.

The company is the development arm of Mr O’Sullivan’s business and operates both here and in the US. The contracting arm is known as Times Square Construction.