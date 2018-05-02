The State needs to build “tens of thousands” of apartments to resolve the current housing crisis, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

The key to unlocking infrastructural bottlenecks in transport and housing was “compact growth”, he said.

In cities, this means building up rather than out, Mr Murphy told the National Construction Summit in Dublin.

“We know that how we have built in the past - predominantly three-bed semi detached homes, sprawling around our cities, around our villages and towns hasn’t worked for the country,” he said.

One way the State can achieve more compact growth is by building apartments, he said.

New rules, which come into force in July, will allow for higher apartment blocks with fewer windows in cities across the State.

“We have these arbitrary height caps on certain streets that make no sense,” he said, noting that on certain streets in Dublin “you can build commercial to a certain height but not residential.”

“It’s no good for planning and it doesn’t lead to good design,” he said.

Mr Murphy also plans to remove the requirement to have car-parking spaces with certain apartment developments and increase the cap on the number of units that can be on a floor for every lift or staircase from eight to 12 in a bid to lower the cost of building apartments in built-up areas.

Built-to-rent

These measures should incentivise the build to rent sector, he said, resulting “in more one and two-bedroom homes to cater for the changed demographics we have in cities like Dublin.”

Mr Murphy said unlocking State and semi-State land would be a key part of the Government’s housing strategy, and a new regeneration agency to ready State land for development would soon be set up.

He said the land bank around the Naas Road in Dublin was a prime example of “where the State was getting it wrong”.

While being connected to the M50 and served by the Luas, it is used predominantly to sell couches, mattresses, cars and machinery rather than for housing, he said.

In his address, Mr Murphy said the chronic shortage in housing supply at the root of the current crisis was being addressed.

He said there were 20,000 electricity connections to new build homes and existing units in the 12 months to February, marking a 30 per cent increase on the previous 12-month period.

He also noted the most recent national quarterly accounts from the Central Statistics Office show investment in residential construction increased by 33 per cent last year, one of the largest jumps on record.

Minister Murphy also said the State’s social housing output was likely to treble this year.