Spike in planning permissions for apartments

The level of planning permissions granted for apartments jumped by over 150 per cent to nearly 4,700 in the second quarter of this year, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The increase in permissions comes on the back of an overhaul to the apartment planning guidelines in March 2018, which made it more economic for developers to build.

The CSO said that planning permissions were granted for a total of 9,611 homes in the second quarter of 2019, 4,675 of which were apartments and 4,936 were houses.

This represented an overall increase of 42 per cent on the same period last year, which comprised of a 156 per cent increase in apartments and a 0.3 per cent decrease in house units.

This was also one of the first times since the crash that planning applications for apartments matched those for houses.

While the number of units is similar, the CSO said the floor area for apartments is 52 per cent that of houses.

The figures also showed one-off houses accounted for 14.4 per cent of all new dwelling units granted planning permission in the second quarter.