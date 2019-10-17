Revenue rises at Grafton but activity shows signs of softening

Revenue at Grafton Group rose 4.5 per cent in the three months to September 20th 2019, the company said today, but a softening in activity hit trading towards the end of the quarter as Brexit loomed.

The merchanting and DIY group also lowered expectations for operating profit by up to 8 per cent.

Like for like revenue for the group was a 0.9 per cent higher for the three month period.

The Irish market saw some slowing in demand in the merchanting and DIY sector, despite positive momentum in the economy. A more cautious international outlook weighed on sentiment.

In the UK, volumes were hit by weak underlying demand as economic uncertainty prompted households to put off home improvement projects.

The Netherlands merchanting market was impacted by a court ruling on nitrogen emissions which has delayed the grant of permits for new construction projects.

Grafton recently announced the disposal of of UK merchanting business Plumbase, and its Belgian merchanting business.

In the nine months to September 30th, group revenue from continuing operations rose 3.6 per cent to £2.03 billion, with like for like revenue up 3.1 per cent in the period.

The Irish market reported a rise of 7.5 per cent in revenue on a constant currency basis over that period.

Grafton said it expected to report full-year operating profit that would be in the range of 4 to 8 per cent lower than than the consensus.

“Recent trading conditions are more reflective of market sentiment than business fundamentals,” said Gavin Slark, Grafton chief executive. “Grafton remains well placed to continue to benefit from our strong market positions in Ireland and the Netherlands and from a recovery in the UK merchanting market. The group continues to focus on optimising trading opportunities in its markets, on cost control and cash generation and has a strong balance sheet to support value enhancing acquisition opportunities.”