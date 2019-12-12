Property prices rising at lowest level since December 2007 – CSO

Property prices are now rising by just 0.9 per cent, the lowest level in almost 12 years, as the pick-up in housing supply continues to cool the market.

The latest official figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show prices in Dublin, which has seen the largest increase in residential construction, actually dropped 1.5 per cent in the 12 months to October, and were down by 7.1 per cent in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, which is traditionally seen as a bellwether for the market.

The figures come after the Economic and Social Research Institute said yesterday that “prices are as high as they can possibly go given affordability in the domestic economy”. They added that the cost of supply is one factor that needs to be addressed.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) noted that about 41 per cent of the cost of delivering an apartment is related to costs such as taxes, levies, the cost of finance and land costs. They said that “unless some of these costs are reduced, development finance is more accessible and the delivery schedule of utilities are aligned with housebuilding, the industry will continue to struggle to increase output to 34,000 per annum”, a figure that emerged from Central Bank of Ireland research this week.

National peak

The poorest rise since December 2007, Thursday’s figures indicate that property prices are almost 17 per cent off their national peak in 2007. Prices have risen 94.9 per cent in Dublin from their February 2012 low and 83.8 per cent in the rest of Ireland from their May 2013 trough.

The slowdown in price growth comes amid an increase of purchases. In October, 4,428 property purchases were filed with Revenue, a 7.1 per cent increase on the same month last year. Existing properties accounted for almost 82 per cent of purchases.

The median, or typical, price for a home in the month was €256,000 across the State with Dublin median at €368,000. Dun Laoghaire Rathdown had the highest median price of €525,000 while South Dublin had the lowest in the county at €342,000. Outside Dublin, Wicklow had the highest median (€325,000) while Leitrim had the lowest at €107,500.

By Eircode, Blackrock again had the highest median prices at €600,000 while Clones in Co Monaghan had the lowest at €75,000.

When Dublin is excluded, property prices across the State rose 3.3 per cent in October, with house prices up 3.3 per cent and apartment prices up 4 per cent. The region outside Dublin that witnessed the largest rise was the border (10.1 per cent) while at the other end of the scale, the mid-east saw no change in prices.

Looking forward, economist Alan McQuaid said that price growth is likely to remain “fairly muted” into 2020, “with the biggest price rises coming from outside the capital”.