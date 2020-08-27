Profit, revenue dips at Grafton but business shows recovery

Profit and revenue at Grafton Group dipped in the first six months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered its businesses.

The builders merchants said revenue fell 19 per cent and operating profit from continuing operations was 61 per cent lower as measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 hit.

But the gradual relaxation of restrictions has seen recovery in Grafton’s markets. In Ireland, its Woodies chain of DIY stores, which suspended trading for 51 days aside from digital transactions, showed exceptional performance when it reopened. The company said despite the closure, it reported a similar level of profit to the prior year.

In the UK, the reopening of the economy has seen a recovery in Grafton’s UK distribution and mortar manufacturing businesses in May and June, a recovery that continued into July and August.

In the Netherlands, its distribution business was classed as essential and as such remained open, with social distancing implemented. It saw increased scale and profitability following the acquisition of Polvo more than a year ago.

The company recorded strong cash flow from operations of £121.5 million, down from £157.2 million in 2019. Its liquidity was £693.4 million at the end of June, compared to £628.6 million in the same period of 2019.

Grafton also recorded an encouraging start to the second half, with average daily like-for-like revenue up by 3.8 per cent.

“Grafton’s resilience, market positioning and geographic diversity together with its low debt and strong liquidity leaves the group well positioned for continuing progress,” said chief executive Gavin Slark. “We are very encouraged by the performance of the group in recent months as it emerged in a strong position from the Covid-19 lockdown and based on current trends the group should deliver a similar level of adjusted operating profit in the second half to the comparable period last year.”

However, Grafton said the outlook for its businesses remained uncertain as the Covid-19 pandemic continued, with social distancing measures likely to remain in place for some time, and possible local or national lockdowns being reintroduced would impact sentiment, trading and the broader economic environment over the remainder of the year.

It expected a gradual recovery of housebuilding in the UK to continue, but it would be impacted by a number of factors, including consumer confidence, employment prospects after the furlough scheme ends and the availability of mortgage finance.