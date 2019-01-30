Profit at Bennett Construction increases by 7% as sales rise sharply

Pretax profits at Bennett Construction increased by 7 per cent last year to €8.3 million as sales rose sharply.

Accounts filed by Bennett (Construction) Ltd show that the Co Westmeath-based business saw turnover jump 38 per cent to €283.57 million in the 12 months to the end of March last.

The directors said they believe further increases in revenues will occur in future years. They said the company continues to achieve growth by remaining at the cutting edge of the construction industry.

The Bennett Group was established in 1917 in Mullingar and has a broad portfolio of projects behind it across a range of sectors, including residential, hospitality, commercial, industrial, healthcare and pharmaceutical.

Numbers directly employed by the business last year increased from 115 people to 147. Staff costs went up from €9.2 million to €11.57 million.

Directors’ pay totalled €1.99 million that included pension contributions of €1.1 million and remuneration of €892,456.

The accounts show that 81 per cent of the business’s revenues were generated here with the balance in the “rest of Europe”.