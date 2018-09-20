Planning permission granted for 8 apartments at Merrion Square townhouse
South Hill Capital will create ‘high-quality residential spaces’ at number 31
Many of the properties on Merrion Square have been converted into commercial use. South Hill Capital says it will buck the trend at number 31.
Specialist property investment company South Hill Capital has been granted planning permission for the renovation of 31 Merrion Square, a historic Georgian building in Dublin 2.
The London-based company, which has refurbished several Georgian properties in Dublin, has been given consent to turn the four-storey property into eight luxury apartments.
South Hill Capital said the proposed works would be “an appropriate and subtle renovation” and would result in a “substantial improvement” to the nroth side of the square.
“We plan to create high-quality residential spaces for working professionals in the city, while maintaining the classic features of the property,” said South Hill Capital director Andy Brainin.