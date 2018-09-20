Planning permission granted for 8 apartments at Merrion Square townhouse

Specialist property investment company South Hill Capital has been granted planning permission for the renovation of 31 Merrion Square, a historic Georgian building in Dublin 2.

The London-based company, which has refurbished several Georgian properties in Dublin, has been given consent to turn the four-storey property into eight luxury apartments.

South Hill Capital said the proposed works would be “an appropriate and subtle renovation” and would result in a “substantial improvement” to the nroth side of the square.

“We plan to create high-quality residential spaces for working professionals in the city, while maintaining the classic features of the property,” said South Hill Capital director Andy Brainin.