Operating profit rises at PM Group on revenue boost

Project delivery company PM Group said operating profit surged 71 per cent last year as revenue rose and the company got several major projects under its belt.

The company said overall revenue for 2018 increased to €406 million, up 41 per cent from €288 million a year earlier, while operating profit was €15.6 million, compared with €9.1 million in 2018.

The surge in revenue was attributed to an increase in “pass through” revenue and costs incurred in carrying out procurement and contract activities on behalf of clients.

Looking at fee revenue, which is considered a more accurate indicator of underlying trading performance, PM Group showed a 13 per cent rise, with a strong pipeline of new business.

Net assets at the firm rose almost 20 per cent to €62 million.

PM Group said Brexit had caused a “notable slowdown” in capital investment in the UK, but its existing business there improved performance year on year. The company aacquired PM PROjEN in January 2018, which added to its UK earnings.

There were also strong levels of activity in the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland, and the company said it made “significant strides” in China and is “growing strongly” in North America.

“The sustained activity levels of our clients in the sectors where we specialise is what is driving this strong performance,” said chief executive Dave Murphy.

“We have made significant progress in China, having built a presence there over the past ten years. We are involved in projects across our specialist sectors along the eastern sea board as well as inland China. Our board is visiting China next week to see first-hand a number of the projects we have managed as well as the pipeline of new business.”

The group employs more than 2,600 people worldwide, and is currently recruiting up to 200 people and plans another 100 in 2020. Half of the jobs will be in Ireland.