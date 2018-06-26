Once-off settlement boosts profits at Sisk by 73%

A once-off settlement of previous building contracts boosted profits at construction group Sisk by 73 per cent to €24.7 million, figures published on Tuesday show.

Sisk, which has operations in Ireland, Britain and Europe, said that turnover last year dipped 5 per cent to €792.2 million.

Pre-tax profits rose 73 per cent to €24.3 million. Sisk said that this included an exceptional €11.4 million payment that resulted from an associate company settling historic building contracts.

Stephen Bowcott, Sisk chief executive, said that the figures reflected strong activity, particularly in areas such as data and technology, life sciences and biopharma, manufacturing, offices, shops, homes and civil engineering projects.

He pointed out that the group shifted focus to generating value, which meant it switched to be a “profit-led business” rather than revenue led.

“The results of this approach are clear across the business where I’m happy to report that Sisk recorded no loss-making projects in 2017 for the second consecutive year,” he said.

Total equity at the end of the year was €88.2 million, around 20 per cent more than at the end of 2016. Sisk had €97.1 million net cash on December 31st.