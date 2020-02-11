Number of completed apartments up 60% last year, figures show

The number of apartments completed during 2019 was up almost 60 per cent compared with the year before, figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

Overall, there were 6,450 new dwellings completed during the final quarter of the year, compared with 5,445 completions during the same period the year before, which amounts to an increase of 18.5 per cent.

That brought the total number of new dwelling completions last year to 21,241, which was an increase of 18.3 per cent on the 17,952 built in 2018.

The primary data source used for the statistics is the ESB Networks new domestic connections dataset where the date that the connection is energised determines the date of completion.

It is accepted that the dataset is overestimating new dwellings, but the CSO said it has adjusted for this over count by using additional information from the ESB and other data sources.

In the final quarter of 2019, as well as the year as a whole, the biggest relative growth was in apartments.

The number of apartments completed in the final quarter of last year rose 72.2 per from 726 in 2018 to 1,250 in the same period last year.

For the whole of 2019, the number of apartments completed rose from 2,283 in 2018 to 3,644 last year, which was an increase of 59.6 per cent.

The number of scheme dwellings, which are defined as multiunit developments, rose 13.3 per cent from 3,364 during the final quarter of 2018 to 3,811 in the same period last year.

That took the total scheme completions in 2019 to 12,529, which was 14.1 per cent greater than the 10,985 scheme completions in 2018.

Single dwellings increased by 2.5 per cent year-on-year in the final quarter, rising from 1,355 to 1,389. For the whole of 2019 there was growth of 8.2 per cent in terms of single completions from 4,684 to 5,068.

Scheme dwellings made up 59.1 per cent of all new completions in the final quarter of 2019, while 21.5 per cent were single dwellings and 19.4 per cent were apartments.

For the whole year, 59 per cent were scheme, 23.9 per cent were single, and 17.1 per cent were apartments.

During the final quarter of 2019, more than four out of five new dwelling completions were in urban areas.

The number was highest in Dublin at 2,086 followed by 1,554 in the mid-east. Together, these regions made up 56.4 per cent of all new dwelling completions in the quarter.

The next highest region was the south-west where there were 887 completions. The west is the region with the highest relative year-on-year increase, growing 63.9 per cent from 346 completions in the final quarter of 2018 to 567 in the same period last year.

Of the 1,250 apartments completed in the final quarter of last year, more than two-thirds were in Dublin.

The Eircode area with the most new dwelling completions in the whole of last year was Naas (829) followed by Dublin 15 (741).

The rest of the top 10 Eircode areas were all in the Dublin suburbs and commuter belt apart from Galway (613) and Limerick (559). Those areas accounted for three out of ten of all new dwelling completions in 2019.

The statistics also show that the average new dwelling size fell by 6.1 per cent in 2019. The CSO said the decline was due to an increase in the proportion of completed apartments and a decrease in the size of single and scheme dwellings.

Half of the scheme dwellings last year were semi-detached. Detached scheme dwellings have gradually decreased from 21 per cent in 2014 to 12 per cent last year.