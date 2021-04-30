Noel Smyth apartment building for Dún Laoghaire gets go-ahead

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to plans by developer Noel Smyth to construct a 13-storey apartment building overlooking Dún Laoghaire harbour.

The appeals board has granted permission for the €47.5 million ‘fast-track’ plan to Mr Smyth’s Fitzwilliam PL Ltd in spite of over 70 local objections lodged against the plan for the rear car-park of St Michael’s Hospital on Crofton Road.

Dún aoghaire County Council also recommended that permission be refused on the grounds of density, height and scale.

Height

The council said that the proposed height “is excessive and will be visually incongruous in the streetscape and will impact on the urban skyline of Dun Laoghaire”.

However, the appeals board granted permission after concluding that the scheme would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

The board also said that it was satisfied that the proposal would not seriously injure the character and setting of the adjacent protected structures.

Documents lodged with the appeals board show that the estimated monthly rent roll from the development totals €204,800. This is based on the developer’s estimate of a monthly rent of €2,400 for a two-bedroom and €1,900 for a one-bedroom apartment.

As part of the developer’s Part V requirements, it is to provide 10 of the 102 apartments to rent to rent to people on the Council’s housing list. Those who objected to the planned tower included People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett.

Concerns

At the pre-planning stage, the council voiced its concerns over the proposed height of the tower after stating that it “would appear to rise above the tower of the County Hall and the spires of St Michael’s and Mariners’ Church”.

Consultants for the developers, John Spain & Associates, argued that the height of the building was justified as it “will introduce a landmark building which provides a gateway entrance to Dun Laoghaire town centre and helps to define the Seafront Quarter”.

Mr Spain also stated that the scheme would provide high quality build-to-rent residential apartments and Part V units at a highly accessible and well-designed urban environment.

He also said that the proposals would replace a surface car park with a modern apartment development “which provides a high level of amenities to residents”.