New hotel planned for Dublin’s Liberties

Planners have given the go-ahead for a 95-bedroom hotel in Dublin’s Liberties.

Raag Hotels, a joint venture between Britain’s Queensway Group and the €30 billion Wellcome Trust, confirmed on Monday that it has received permission to built a 95-bedroom property on St Augustine Street in the capital.

Raag’s low-cost Point A division will run the new hotel, which will be the second to operate under this name in Dublin when it opens.

The joint venture is preparing to open its first Point A hotel on Parnell Street on the city’s northside in April 2021.

Joe Stenson, group development director, Queensway, said the company was “delighted” to confirm that it was opening a second Point A hotel in the capital.