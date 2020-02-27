New 24-storey tower for Cork city approved despite council concerns

A new 24-storey apartment tower for Cork city has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

It follows a report by its senior planning inspector, Erika Casey, which said it will go some way to addressing the acute shortage of apartment development in the city.

The plan by Progressive Commercial Construction Ltd involves 201 build-to-rent apartments to be constructed on the site of Carey Tool Hire and the former Sextant Bar on Albert Quay, Cork City.

The permission comes in spite of the opposition from An Taisce Corcaigh and multiple concerns expressed by Cork City Council over the plan.The city council expressed concerns over the height of the proposal and told the appeals board that the project is premature pending a Tall Buildings Strategy for Cork city.

The council also expressed concern over the visual impact of the plan stating that tall buildings in Cork are being proposed in an ad hoc manner in the absence of a plan led approach.

Ms Casey stated, however, that she was satisfied that the development is a welcome addition to Cork city’s fabric “and that a clear rationale and justification has been set out for a building of this magnitude at this location”.

Meanwhile, Cork Chamber told the appeals board that the 201 apartments are critically needed for Cork city and that its members have consistently identified the lack of delivery of city centre accommodation as a top threat to business growth since 2016.