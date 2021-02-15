Monkstown apartments denied permission by Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission to fast track plans for an apartment complex for Monkstown in south Dublin.

In a rare planning victory for local objectors against a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme, the appeals board found that the planned 122-unit proposal by Randalswood Construction Ltd would seriously injure the residential and visual amenities of adjoining properties due to overshadowing and overlooking.

The board also refused planning permission as aspects of the proposal would seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants of the proposed development.

In refusing planning permission, the board overruled the recommendation of its own inspector to grant planning.

Objections lodged

The board stated that it agreed with the recommendation of the chief executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council who recommended refusal of the scheme as “an overdevelopment of a restricted site”.

Randalswood Construction had planned the apartment complex for a site on the grounds of a former nursing home, Richmond Cheshire Home.

Those to object to the development, comprising two blocks ranging from four to seven storeys in height, included the Monkstown Road Residents Association and the Belgrave Square Residents Association.

About 30 objections were lodged and objectors raised concerns over what they called the excessive height, density and scale of the development.

Shankill apartments

In a separate SHD ruling issued on Monday, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for 193 build-to-rent apartments on a site 1.3km to the north of Shankill in south Dublin.

The appeals board ruled that the proposal by ES Shan Ltd would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

The board also stated that the proposal would constitute an acceptable residential density at the location, and would not seriously injure the residential amenity of the area.

The apartment blocks in the development reach eight storeys high and more than 45 parties lodged objections.

They included local TD Richard Boyd Barrett, of Solidarity People Before Profit party, who claimed the size and scale of the development was not in keeping with the area and the planned heights were not consistent with the development plan.

Since 2017, planning applications for housing developments of more than 100 units and 200-plus student bed spaces can now be made directly to An Bord Pleanála under the fast-track SHD process.