Merrion Road residents put six-storey apartment plan paused

The construction of a six-storey apartment block on a site of a former Gowan Motors operation on Merrion Road in Dublin has been placed on hold after an appeal from a local residents’ group.

Last month, Dublin City Council gave the go-ahead to 1 Merrion Land Ltd for the 63 apartments on the corner site of Merrion Road and Herbert Avenue, despite local objections.

Now, the Merrion Road Residents’ Association has appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála. The grant of permission last month followed 1 Merrion Land Ltd previously being refused planning permission for an eight storey apartment block comprising of 66 apartments at the same site at 143 Merrion Road.

The council said last month that the new plan would not seriously injure the residential amenity in the vicinity.

The local authority gave the plan the go-ahead in spite of a number of objections from locals.

In its objection against the plan lodged with the city council, the Merrion Road Residents’ Association claimed that the design of the development “is too bulky at its core”.

‘Too high’

They stated: “It is too high and excessive for its surroundings.” The

association also argued that the proposed development “would cast a long shadow on the streetscape and surrounding established residences”.

The association also contended that “the height of the proposed development would be injurious to surrounding residences by way of light pollution and over-looking. It said it was not in principle against suitable development at the site. A decision is due on the appeal in July.