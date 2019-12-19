Mary Birmingham leaves Glenveagh for other opportunities

Senior Glenveagh Properties executive Mary Birmingham is leaving the house builder for other opportunities, it has emerged.

Ms Birmingham joined the Irish Stock Exchange-listed company as chief investment officer at its Glenveagh Living subsidiary in September 2018.

She previously worked for the State’s National Asset Management Agency (Nama), where she was head of asset management.

Earlier in her career she worked for pensions company Irish Life, which she joined in 1981. Glenveagh did not comment on Ms Birmingham’s move.

This week Glenveagh’s shareholders voted to allow the company boost the cash available to distribute to investors by €700 million.

The move also requires High Court approval, which Glenveagh will seek in the new year.

The company is building new homes on sites in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. It executive chairman, John Mulcahy, also previously worked in a senior role for Nama.